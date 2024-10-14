River Dragons Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team's leadership group for the 2024-25 season today.

This year, Kirk Underwood will serve as team captain. Associate captains are Austin Daae, Alexander Jmaeff and Kyle Moore.

"Kirk Underwood is the ultimate leader," said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard. "He gives you everything he's got every time he's on the ice. He's vocal at the right times. I look forward to seeing him lead this team the right way."

This will be Underwood's first season as captain in pro hockey, but he has served as captain of both UNLV and Chatham University while in college. Daae was an associate captain last season and continues in that role this year.

Final rosters are due to the FPHL on Wednesday, and the River Dragons open the season on the road in Monroe against the expansion Moccasins Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm ET. Columbus' home opening weekend is Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season by calling (706) 507-4625 or online at RDragons.com.

