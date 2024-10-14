River Dragons Add Petizian and Make Roster Cuts

October 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed goaltender Matt Petizian while paring down the roster as Wednesday's roster deadline approaches.

Petizian joins the River Dragons after spending last season with the Huntsville Havoc and Macon Mayhem, appearing in 16 games with an 8-7-1 record, 3.47 goals against average and .889 save percentage. The 25-year-old Mississauga, ON native turned pro after four years at SUNY-Geneseo where he was named SUNYAC Goaltender of the Year, SUNYAC First Team All-Conference, and ACHA Third Team All-American (East) in 2022-23. Petizian also led Geneseo to back-to-back SUNYAC Championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

To make room for Petizian the River Dragons traded goaltender Phil-Antoine Trepanier to the Hudson Valley Vipers for future considerations.

Columbus also released the following players ahead of the roster deadline:

Goaltenders - Will Salnak, Tatsunoshin Ishida

Defensemen - Braeden Harbison

Final rosters are due to the FPHL on Wednesday, and the River Dragons open the season on the road in Monroe against the expansion Moccasins Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm ET. Columbus' home opening weekend is Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season by calling (706) 507-4625 or online at RDragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.