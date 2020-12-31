River Dragons and Enforcers Complete 4-Player Trade

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons and Elmira Enforcers have completed a trade today involving multiple players.

The River Dragons are acquiring defenseman Cameron Yarwood from the Enforcers in exchange for defenseman Egor Kostiukov, forward Mitch Atkins and the loan rights to Taylor Cutting.

Yarwood is going into his 6th year as a pro and has an established resume behind him coming to Columbus. He is a back-to-back recipient of the defenseman of the year title in his two years with Elmira where he appeared in 97 games and totaled 75 points from the blue line (23G-52A). He also was a key piece on defense for Elmira's 2018-19 Commissioner's Cup final run that ended to Carolina in four games.

"Cameron [Yarwood] is a proven puck moving defenseman with some scoring ability and plays with an edge" head coach Jerome Bechard said. "We are so happy to get him in the Dragons family for what's sure to be an exciting year."

Prior to his time in Elmira, Yarwood has FPHL stops in Port Huron and in now-defunct Berlin (NH). In between those two stops he spent two years in Sweden's Division 2 where he picked up 34 points (13G-21A) in 60 games. He also had a brief stint in the SPHL with both Huntsville and Macon.

In return for Yarwood, the River Dragons are shedding bodies to get under the FPHL's roster requirements ahead of the 2021 season slated to start February 3rd. Kostiukov was the only player heading to Elmira that suited up for Columbus last season, skating in eight games. Atkins was acquired via a trade this offseason with the Danville Dashers and Cutting was a dispersal draft pick from the Delaware Thunder. As the Thunder are only taking a year dormant due to COVID-19, Cutting's rights revert back to Delaware at the end of the season unless a deal between Elmira and Delaware is reached.

The River Dragons are excited to gear up for the 2021 season this February. Remember to stay up to date with any and all news about the season by following the River Dragons on social media (@C_RiverDragons).

