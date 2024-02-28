River Dragons Add First Developmental Player with Anderson

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons signed the team's first Developmental Player of the 2023-24 season, adding defenseman Hugh Anderson.

Developmental Players are graduating college seniors or overage junior hockey players who have fulfilled their commitments to their teams and are now looking to turn pro. Each FPHL team may sign up to five such players each year, and the players do not take up a roster spot or count against the league salary cap. Developmental Players need to play five games to become playoff eligible.

The 24-year-old Anderson just completed four years at Lawrence University where he appeared in 70 games with three goals and 13 points. The 6-1, 18-pound blueliner joined the River Dragons for practice this week and will wear #12 with the team. He could potentially make his debut as soon as Friday night at Mississippi.

The next River Dragons home game will be Friday, March 8 on Sensory Safe Night in partnership with Easterseals. The game will incorporate reduced stimuli and a sensory safe room while promoting awareness and inclusivity. Puck drop against the Carolina Thunderbirds is slated for 7:35 pm. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

