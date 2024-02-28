Another Mustang Rides into Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce their next collegiate signee, Cameron Clark, to the active roster. Clark recently completed his four season with the Morrisville State Mustangs in the SUNYAC.

Clark is a native a Daytona Beach, Florida, but has spent time in the Buffalo and Ontario areas while playing juniors. The 25-year-old forward played 73 games at the NCAA DIII level, recording 24 goals and 24 assists. Currently, Clark becomes the fourth member of the Black Bears as a junior/collegiate signee, joining Nelson, Izzo, and Uturo. All of which must appear in five or more games to qualify to play in the playoffs.

Clark's measurables are 5'10" in stature, and weighing in at 175 pounds. With veteran forward Gavin Yates serving his final game of suspension, Clark could be in the Black Bears lineup as early as March 1st at Elmira.

