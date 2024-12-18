River Cats Recognized as Top Triple-A Organization

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been named the top Triple-A organization in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) as winner of the prestigious 2024 Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America. This is the second time that the River Cats have earned the accolade, first receiving the distinction following the 2004 season.

Named after longtime MiLB ambassador Bob Freitas, the annual award is given to one team from each of the MiLB's three classification levels (Triple-A, Double-A, and Single-A), recognizing the franchise's overall excellence, community engagement, and long-term success as a business operation through marketing, on-field operation, and fan service.

"This award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team," said Sacramento River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "Every member of our staff plays a vital role in creating unforgettable experiences for our fans and we are proud to share this honor with our community."

Ahead of celebrating their 25th season, the team sold out the third exhibition game in the shared history between the River Cats and their parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants. In addition, Sacramento sold their most new season tickets in a single year since their inaugural season in 2000. The team also sold out its newly renovated Diamond View Dugout and all remaining premium memberships reaching capacity for access to the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Legacy Club.

Including Sacramento's best single-game turnstile since the 2019 season on Sept. 21, Sutter Health Park and the River Cats saw an 8.8 percent total increase in per-game turnstile. This feat was buoyed by a continued growth of new fans with over 40,000 "first known attendees" visiting this season, 4 percent more than in 2023, in addition to a 16 percent increase in group tickets sold.

Significant to those successes was the introduction of the Sutter Health Park Summer Pass, a ticket pack that included a lawn ticket to more than 40 home games from the end of May to early September. The Summer Pass sold over 500 packs in a three-week timeframe, outperforming the sales of all other MiLB products of its kind during the year. The Pass is slated for a return in 2025.

Also aiding in fan growth this season was an enhanced focus on producing special game takeovers, drawing audiences to honor their diverse communities including Hispanic Heritage Night, Pride Night, and a Juneteenth celebration. As a result of the DEI efforts, the Consulate General of Mexico recognized the organization for their outstanding work in enhancing visibility and representation.

Giveaways and fan engagement have also played a role for Sacramento, as the River Cats' lead generation database, Fan Compass, grew by 36 percent to become the largest of its kind in MiLB.

The River Cats continued to establish their brand as a trusted marketing platform for regional companies looking to connect with fans, growing their portfolio of corporate partners by 24 percent, including new additions Poppy Bank and Jamba, among others.

Among numerous volunteer and community efforts were a pair of baseball clinics hosted by the River Cats including Baseball for All at Independence Field, an opportunity for River Cats players and coaches to come together with children of all ages and abilities to play ball. The River Cats generated nearly $20,000 in donations in partnership with River Cats sponsors to charitable organizations including Sacramento Food Bank, Sutter Gould Medical, Courage House, and Foundation Diabetes Program.

The 2024 season is the second time that the River Cats have been Bob Freitas Award recipients, first achieving the honor during their fifth season in Sacramento exactly 20 years ago following the 2004 campaign, making the organization one of only eight multi-time winners. Sacramento is the second consecutive Pacific Coast League team and seventh in the past eight seasons (excluding 2020) to earn the award, following in the footsteps of the Albuquerque Isotopes who captured the honor for a Triple-A leading third time in 2023.

To celebrate the award, the River Cats have partnered with Drake's Brewing Co, to produce a River Cats Celebration Ale. The limited-edition beer will be available exclusively at Drake's: The Barn located across from Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Sacramento kicks off its season at home with Opening Night on Friday, March 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Tickets to the home opener and the entire first half of the season through July 3 are now available. Individual tickets and the full schedule are available online at rivercats.com, while memberships, select ticket packs, and hospitality rentals are available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

