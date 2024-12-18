Raftery Returns to Reno as the Aces' New Chief Revenue Officer

December 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After three years working on the East Coast, Doug Raftery is returning to the Biggest Little City as the Reno Aces' new Chief Revenue Officer, as announced by the club on Tuesday.

Raftery rejoins the Aces organization after serving as Executive Business Officer for the USL Championship Club Loudoun Union FC. During his time with the club, he directed the P&L and business operations for the club and 5,000-seat Segra Field.

While making Segra Field a multi-use venue that showcased 100-plus event days a year, he also secured and developed key partnerships, including front and back of jersey sponsors, new team gear, a new ticketing system, and a local linear TV partnership.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Doug Raftery return to Northern Nevada as the club's Chief Revenue Officer. Doug's exceptional revenue growth expertise and outstanding leadership skills make him a perfect fit for our team in this new role," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "His genuine ability to connect with the people, in addition to a passion and vision, will undoubtedly take our corporate sponsorship and ticketing efforts to new heights, creating incredible opportunities for our fans, partners, and community."

In his new role with the club, he will be a member of the Aces leadership team, focusing on how the organization can impact the vast Aces fan base by developing and implementing a cohesive strategic plan for revenue growth across various channels.

He will also drive ticket sales efforts to maximize attendance, solidify season memberships, boost group sales, and increase partial plan revenues for games and stadium events. He will oversee the corporate sponsorship and ticket sales departments while identifying new opportunities at Greater Nevada Field.

"I sincerely thank Eric Edelstein and owner Herb Simon for allowing me to return to the Aces. I'm beyond excited to embark on a new chapter in this incredible role," said Chief Revenue Officer Doug Raftery. "This city holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to reconnect with the Reno-Tahoe community while tackling new challenges, working with an amazing team, and contributing to this organization's continued growth and success."

Prior to his departure from the Reno Aces in 2021, he spent five years within the organization, working his way up from Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships to Chief Operating Officer. He also was General Manager of Reno 1868 for two seasons.

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.