Season of Giving: Non-Profit Groups Working Concessions Earn All-Time High of $574,574 in 2024

December 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that the nine non-profit groups working concessions at Isotopes Park cumulatively raised an all-time high $574,574.05 during the 2024 season.

Some of the groups that worked concessions are: Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club, Duke City Volleyball Academy, Dance FunRaisers, Del Norte High School Cheer, LNESC Albuquerque, Chile Popper Sports, Kirtland Air Force and United Fit.

Since the facility opened in 2003, stadium concessionaire Oak View Group has employed non-profit groups to operate many of the concessions stands at the ballpark, helping raise funds for their individual organizations. The cumulative amount raised by these non-profit groups since the Isotopes' inaugural season is in excess of $5.1 million.

"The positive impact this opportunity has for non-profit groups to fundraise and help their initiatives continues to grow each year, and we are very proud of the new benchmark the groups set this past season," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "We are grateful for the significant commitments these groups make to helping us operate while also benefiting their own organizations."

"Non-profit groups are vital to our success at the ballpark to provide a first-in-class fan experience," Oak View Group General Manager Brad Six said. "It's also a great opportunity for community and youth groups to help meet their financial goals."

Groups must work a minimum number of games and earn a share of the revenue generated by their volunteering. Any groups interested in learning how they can raise money working concessions at Isotopes Park in 2025 can contact Brad Six at (505) 222-4032 or Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com.

