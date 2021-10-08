River Cats Promote Jeff Savage to CEO Among Three Front Office Promotions

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are proud to announce a series of moves in which General Manager Chip Maxson will take over as the club's President & COO, and that former President, Jeff Savage, will succeed his mother Susan Savage and become CEO. Maddie Strika will now be the team's Executive Vice President of Finance.

Susan Savage, who became CEO in 2009 after the passing of her husband Art Savage, will remain active with the company and focus on the River Cats Foundation and other community initiatives.

Maxson, who joined the River Cats in 2012, will replace Jeff Savage as the team's President & COO. Prior to joining the River Cats, Maxson served as the Vice President of Ticket Sales for the Tacoma Rainiers.

"Chip has been a critical component of our success since his tenure began in 2012," said Jeff Savage. "He was instrumental in the creation of our Legacy Club, revamping our season ticket membership program, and successfully negotiating our naming rights agreement with Sutter Health. He is routinely asked to speak at events in our region and across the country and became the second River Cats employee to be named Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year in 2019. This change in title is very deserving."

"What an honor," said Maxson. "The River Cats are truly one of the best professional sports organizations in the country. I could not be more excited to continue building upon the legacy of community engagement and affordable family-friendly entertainment that was started by Art and Susan Savage more than 20 years ago."

Strika has been with the club for 14 seasons and a member of its executive team for the last five. She oversees all finance and administration with the River Cats.

Savage, whose parents Art and Susan purchased the team and moved it to Sacramento in 2000, has served as the club's President since 2014 when the transition from the Oakland Athletics to the San Francisco Giants took place. "I am grateful for the opportunity to become the third member of my family to hold the title of CEO and am humbled by the confidence placed in me. However, I still fully expect Susan will continue to be involved and have a presence within the organization."

The River Cats will look to hire a new General Manager prior to the beginning of the 2022 baseball season.

