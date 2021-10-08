Jonathan Bermudez Named Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today announced that Sugar Land Skeeters left-hander Jonathan Bermudez was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Bermudez finished the season with the Skeeters and went 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA (11 ER/32.1 IP) in seven games (five starts). He earned Triple A West Pitcher of the Week honors on Sept. 20 after allowing just one hit through six scoreless innings, striking out eight batters, in a Sept. 17 start against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Bermudez began the season with Double A Corpus Christi, going 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA (29 ER/78.2 IP) in 18 games (15 starts) with the Hooks.

The 25-year-old was second of Astros minor leaguers in total strikeouts (146) and innings pitched (111.0). His combined 3.32 ERA and 4.29 strikeout-to-walk-ratio were tops of any Astros minor leaguer to log at least 70 innings pitched. His ratio of 11.8 strikeouts-per-nine-innings was second-best of Astros minor leaguers with at least 70 innings pitched.

The Astros selected Bermudez in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Southeastern University (Lakeland, Fla.). The Astros also announced that catcher Luke Berryhill, who spent time with Low A Fayetteville, High A Asheville and Corpus Christi this season, was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Year.

