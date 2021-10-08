Paul Wall to Perform During Pro Boxing Event Friday Night at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Houston rap legend Paul Wall, as well as fellow Houston musical artist, T-Dash, are set to perform during a professional boxing event beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field.

Wall, a Grammy-nominated rapper, and T-Dash, a Houston-based R&B artist, are set to perform between bouts. Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m.

The boxing event is being held in conjunction with Next Fight Up and will feature at least 10 bouts, with the boxing ring placed over home plate at Constellation Field. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/events.

For media wishing to cover the event, please contact rposner@astros.com to request credentials.

The following ticket packages are still available for the event:

Inner Ringside Table (includes six tickets) - $135

Outer Ringside Table (includes six tickets) - $100

Insperity Club (includes two-hour buffet, with non-alcoholic beverages) - $75

Field Box - $35

Diamond Deck - $25

General Admission - $20

Eduardo Garcia, EJ Hill, Jiffy Morales, Erica Donnelly, Tyrese Cormier, Carlos Nava, Paisley Davis and Edgar Alarcon are a portion of the fighters set to compete on the Next Fight Up card.

For more information on Next Fight Up, visit its official website at nextfightup.com.

