River Cats' Annual Preseason Party Set for March 6

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are excited for the return of baseball at Sutter Health Park, and are celebrating with their annual Preseason Party on Sunday, March 6.

The Preseason Party, which is free to all attendees, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. (PT) with early entry for season ticket members starting at 12 p.m. (PT). The event, which opens the Tri Counties Bank ticket office, offers the public their first chance to purchase single game tickets, select from a variety of great membership seat locations, and pick up tickets for the ninth annual Fourth on the Field celebration.

Fans attending the Preseason Party receive free hot dogs, soda, and Round Table Pizza samples, a ballpark and clubhouse tour, a self-guided scavenger hunt, kid-friendly games and activities, and a first-look at the brand-new merchandise available at the On Deck Shop. Attendees can also participate in batting practice on the field with a $20 donation to the River Cats Foundation at the event.

The River Cats will play 75 regular season games at Sutter Health Park in 2022, starting with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 5 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate). The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times may be subject to change.

Season ticket memberships and packages are available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

