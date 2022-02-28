Opening Day Is April 5: Rainiers Announce 2022 Promo Schedule Highlights

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers will begin defense of their 2021 championship on April 5 at home at Cheney Stadium. The 2022 Triple-A schedule is unaffected by the Major League Baseball work stoppage. The organization has announced individual game tickets are on sale as of March 1 at 10 a.m., and released promotional schedule highlights for the upcoming season.

SIGNATURE FUN

Throwback Weekend, April 23-24 vs. Sugar Land: "A Blast from R Past" will take you back to the early days of Cheney Stadium. A weekend with throwback uniforms on the field and gate giveaways for fans: The first 1,000 to Cheney on Saturday will receive a retro "R" cap. 1,000 pennants will be given away on Sunday

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

BECU Tuesdays: For only $15, fans receive a reserved seat ticket, ballpark meal (hot dog, Tim's Cascade Snack Chips, bottled water) and a signature Rainiers cap.

Craft Brew Wednesdays: For only $5 per beer at the home plate portable and first base concessions, you can celebrate the many unique breweries of the PNW. Please drink responsibly.

Thirsty Thursdays: $3 12-oz Michelob Ultra in R Bar. Please drink responsibly.

Fast Track Fridays: Purchase a reserved seat for $15 and a signature cocktail in R Bar is included. Local liquors will be featured during each Fast Track Friday home game. (Package for those 21-and-over only.)

Seltzer Saturdays: For only $20, a general admission ticket to R Bar, a specialty t-shirt, and your first seltzer of the night (brands will vary).

Rosé All Day Sundays: For $20, purchase the Rosé All Day ticket package and drink special which includes a ticket to R Bar, your first glass of Rosé and a signature tank. Plus, $5 glasses of Rosé All Day in R Bar.

Chick-fil-A Bring The Herd: On six Saturdays this season, for $54 fans receive four reserved seat tickets to the game, four Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich meals (voucher to be redeemed at Chick-fil-A locations), four group express meals at Cheney Stadium and four exclusive Rainiers hats. Chick-fil-A Bring The Herd dates: **4/9, 5/28, 6/18, 7/2, 8/20 & 9/3.

Please note that box seats at Cheney Stadium are not available for purchase on an individual basis until day of game.

As the MLB lockout and its impact on Triple-A Baseball is concerned, the Rainiers schedule will begin on April 5 and continue as planned regardless of when the Major Leagues return to play.

For more information on the 2022 schedule and promotions, visit TacomaRainiers.com.

