Nevada Wolf Pack Baseball to Host Oregon State for Two-Game Series at Greater Nevada Field March 29-30

RENO, Nev. - Nevada Wolf Pack baseball will play their home series against Oregon State at Greater Nevada Field, the Aces announced today. The Wolf Pack and Beavers will be playing two games in their series on Tuesday, March 29 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 30 at 12 p.m. at the home of the Reno Aces. The game will be played under standard collegiate baseball rules. All players will use metal bats, and the contests will last nine innings.

The Wolf Pack, coming off of a 2021 Mountain West Championship, have been selected to again finish first in the Mountain West preseason coaches' poll, and have four players named to the preseason All-Mountain West team, the most of any team in the Mountain West.

"We have always believed that Greater Nevada Field is a place to celebrate all that is great in our community," said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces. "We all back the Pack and want to invite fans of baseball and Nevada athletics to join us for this celebration of a true partnership."

Tickets can be purchased at www.renoaces.com starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Prices are $12 for general admission tickets. Gates will open to all fans one hour prior to gametime on both gamedays with access to the Aces Team Shop and concession stands.

This contest will continue the committed partnership between the Aces and Wolf Pack Baseball. Over the span of the partnership, the Aces have donated over $95,000 to the University of Nevada Dugout Club, the main fundraising body of the University of Nevada baseball team.

"We are excited for the opportunity to host Oregon State at Greater Nevada Field" says TJ Bruce, Head Baseball Coach of the Wolf Pack. "The Reno Aces are a top-notch organization, and we appreciate the chance to play two games at one of the best Minor League Baseball stadiums in the country".

The series takes place one week before The Aces' season begins on April 5, with Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

