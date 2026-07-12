Rise FC Earn First-Ever Win in Calgary

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







CALGARY, AB - It took a gritty effort, but Vancouver Rise FC finally secured their first win in Calgary with a pair of late goals at McMahon Stadium to top Calgary Wild FC 4-2.

Rise FC opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Mia Pante. The Vancouver native sped down the left flank, all the way into Calgary's box before finishing with her right foot past goalkeeper Katelin Talbert to make it 1-0.

Calgary was awarded a penalty kick in the 15th minute when an attempted cross hit the hand of defender Kennedy Faulknor. Meggie Dougherty-Howard converted to tie the match 1-1.

Vancouver were close to retaking the lead in the 20th minute. Jaime Perrault came flying in down the right before centering to Mariah Lee, who poked it just wide of the far post. Calgary came back the other way in the 21st minute, as Thurton broke through past the backline, but Morgan McAslan came up with a big save to keep the match tied.

Calgary took the lead in the 25th minute. A cross in the box deflected to Jorian Baucom, who flicked it in to make the score 2-1 for the home side.

In the 36th minute, Rise FC earned a penalty kick of their own as Mariah Lee was pushed down in the box by Calgary defender Sonia. Lee finished it herself to level the match 2-2.

Baucom had another chance for Calgary in the 42nd minute, but McAslan was well positioned to stop it. McAslan would make one more save in the 44th minute on a low shot from Mya Jones to send the teams tied into the break.

At halftime, head coach Anja Heiner-Møller made a pair of tactical adjustments, bringing on Quinn and Jaylyn Wright for Anaïs Oularbi and Kennedy Faulknor.

There was little to separate the two teams in the second half, but Rise FC perservered with a couple moments of brilliance.

First, in the 86th minute, good build-up play saw Jessica De Filippo feed substitute Maithé López down the right. The Colombian international then sent in a terrific cross for fellow substitute Josie Longhurst to deftly flick in with her head, taking a 3-2 lead late.

Rise FC then put the match out of reach in stoppage time. After Pante did well to get a ball in that was cleared off the line, López had another stopped on the line before finally hammering it in for a 4-2 final score.

Vancouver Rise FC will be back on the road to face AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium on Saturday, July 18, with a 1 p.m. PT kickoff.

Rise FC are back home at Swangard Stadium on Saturday, July 25 as they host Halifax Tides FC. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can join Rise FC and experience live professional soccer by getting tickets at ticketmaster.ca. More information on all ticket options is available at vanrisefc.com.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Sheila Couture

Scoring Summary 7' - VAN - Mia Pante 15' - CGY - Meggie Dougherty-Howard (penalty kick) 25' - CGY - Jorian Baucom 37' - VAN - Mariah Lee (penalty kick) 86' - VAN - Josie Longhurst (Maithé López) 90'+3 - VAN - Maithé López

Statistics Possession: CGY 42% - VAN 58% Shots: CGY 14 - VAN 11 Shots on Goal: CGY 6 - VAN 8 Saves: CGY 2 - VAN 4 Fouls: CGY 9 - VAN 9 Offsides: CGY 1 - VAN 0 Corners: CGY 4 - VAN 3

Caution 36' - CGY - Sonia O'Neill

Calgary Wild FC 1.Katelin Talbert; 2.Grace Stordy, 8.Sonia, 5.Meikayla Moore, 11.Tilly James (88.Clara Monck 84'); 28.Meggie Dougherty-Howard, 16.Jenaya Robertson (22.Shaden Al-Asad 90'+7), 6.Jaclyn Sawicki (30.Taegan Stewart HT); 18.Serita Thurton (29.Andersen Williams 84'), 4.Jorian Baucom, 99. Mya Jones (17.Michelle Romero 79')

Substitutes not used 26.Sarah Keilty-Dilling, 9.Kathryn Harvey, 19.Keelyn Stewart, 33.Lennon Maguire

Vancouver Rise FC 13.Morgan McAslan; 4.Sura Yekka (45.Myla Ewasiuk 65'), 6.Tori Tumeth, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (12.Jaylyn Wright HT); 28.Jaime Perreault (24.Josie Longhurst 81'), 10.Camila Reyes (23.Maithé López 65'), 14.Anna Bout, 22.Mia Pante; 11.Jessica De Filippo, 9.Mariah Lee, 26.Anaïs Oularbi (5.Quinn HT)

Substitutes not used 31.Jessica Wulf, 7.Nikki Stanton, 18.Yuka Okamoto, 59.Allie Pazarka







Northern Super League Stories from July 11, 2026

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