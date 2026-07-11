Roses Host Halifax Sunday

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montreal Roses goalkeeper Anna Karpenko

(Roses de Montreal FC) Montreal Roses goalkeeper Anna Karpenko(Roses de Montreal FC)

The Montréal Roses host Halifax Tides FC on Sunday at Stade Boréale, in the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

MATCH DETAILS

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - 4:00 p.m. ET

Stade Boréale, Laval

Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets

BROADCAST

CBC Gem, RDS

STORYLINES

The fourth and final match of a home stretch for the Roses (5-2-3, 18 points), who are coming off a 5-1 win over reigning champions Vancouver.

A clash of contrasts: the Roses have the NSL's second-best attack (21 goals), while Halifax (4-4-2, 14 points) boast the league's second-best defence, having conceded just nine.

Anne-Valérie Seto will face the club she represented in 2025, before joining the Roses, for the first time this season.

Evelyn Badu arrives full of confidence after a hat-trick against Vancouver. Elyse Bennett remains atop the NSL scoring chart with seven goals.

The first meeting of the season between the two clubs, who meet again at Stade Saputo on August 29.

Eve Perisset and Mimi Alidou, the Roses' two newest signings, will be presented to supporters at halftime.

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Northern Super League Stories from July 11, 2026

Roses Host Halifax Sunday - Roses de Montreal FC

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