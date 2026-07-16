Badu Called Up By Ghana Ahead Of Women's Africa Cup Of Nations

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses can confirm that Evelyn Badu has been named to Ghana's provisional squad for the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, taking place in Morocco from July 25 to August 16. She is one of 27 players called up by head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, who will finalize his squad at the end of the pre-tournament camp.

Badu leaves Montreal in fine form. The 23-year-old midfielder scored a hat-trick in the Roses' 5-1 win over Vancouver Rise FC on July 4, including a strike into the top corner widely regarded as one of the goals of the season. She has four goals and one assist in nine appearances this campaign.

On the African continent, Badu won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament honours at the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in 2021, before becoming, in 2022, the first player in history to be named both Young Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year at the CAF Awards. With the Black Queens, she helped Ghana to a bronze medal at the tournament's most recent edition.

Ghana will begin their preparations with three friendlies: against Tanzania on July 16, Côte d'Ivoire on July 19, and a third opponent to be confirmed on July 22. The Black Queens then feature in Group D, where they face Cape Verde on July 29, Cameroon on August 2 and Mali on August 6.

"We're very proud to see Evelyn represent her country at a tournament of this calibre," said Marinette Pichon, sporting director of the Montréal Roses. "It's a recognition of all the work she puts in, and an experience the team will benefit from when she returns. We'll be following Ghana closely."

Everyone at the club wishes Evelyn and the Black Queens the best of luck.







Northern Super League Stories from July 16, 2026

Badu Called Up By Ghana Ahead Of Women's Africa Cup Of Nations - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.