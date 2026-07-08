Roses Sign Two International Stars

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce the arrival of two international-calibre players: French defender Ève Perisset and Montreal-born midfielder Marie-Yasmine "Mimi" Alidou. Attracting players of this calibre is no longer just an ambition for the Roses. These two signings confirm that the club and the Northern Super League have become a genuine destination for a career and development at the highest level.

Perisset arrives in Montreal with 61 caps for France and one of the most decorated résumés in European soccer. A product of Olympique Lyonnais, she won four French titles and the UEFA Champions League there, before representing Paris Saint-Germain, Girondins de Bordeaux and Chelsea, where she lifted three English league titles and the FA Cup. Most recently, she played for Tigres UANL in Mexico, where she added a further league title to her honours. Known for her consistency, leadership and quality in possession, the right-back has represented France at two World Cups, two Euros and the Paris Olympic Games. At Euro 2022, she scored the decisive extra time penalty that eliminated the Netherlands, defending champions.

Mimi Alidou, for her part, is coming home. Born in Montreal and raised on the South Shore, the Canadian international (22 caps, 6 goals) joins the Roses, who acquired her from the Portland Thorns of the NWSL. Having played for Olympiques de Marseille, in Sweden and in the United States, she made her biggest mark at Benfica, where she was the club's top scorer in 2023-24 with 26 goals across all competitions. That same season, she finished as co-top scorer of the UEFA Champions League with 9 goals in 11 matches, helping the club reach the competition's quarterfinals for the first time in its history. With Canada, she scored her first international hat-trick in 2025.

"I'm very happy to be joining the Montréal Roses," said Ève Perisset. "It's an ambitious project in a fast-growing league, and I was very interested from the start. I arrive with a desire to win and to share what I've learned throughout my career. I'm already looking forward to meeting the supporters and stepping onto the pitch at Stade Boréale."

"Coming back to Montreal, my home, means so much to me," said Mimi Alidou. "I left several years ago, at a time when this league didn't yet exist, and today I have the chance to return and play in front of my own people. I can't wait to be back in the city, with the fans, and to share this adventure with them."

"Ève and Mimi are two players who are going to immediately raise the level of our organization," added Marinette Pichon, sporting director of the Montréal Roses. "Ève brings rare experience and a winning culture earned at the highest level, and Mimi is an exceptional player coming home. Welcoming them both on the same day is a great source of pride for the club."

Both players will be presented to the supporters at the July 12 match at Stade Boréale. With the transfer window opening on July 20, they will be eligible to make their Roses debut on July 23, also at Stade Boréale.

Tickets to the Roses' upcoming home matches are on sale now at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets. Fans can also see the team in action at its historic match at Stade Saputo on August 29, with tickets starting at $20.







Northern Super League Stories from July 8, 2026

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