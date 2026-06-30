Roses, Choi Part Ways By Mutual Agreement

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses announced today that forward Hanbin Choi will leave the club. The two sides have agreed to a mutual termination of her contract.

Choi arrived in Montreal in the winter of 2026 while managing an injury and is still working back to full fitness. By mutual agreement, the club and the player feel a fresh start is the best path for her return to regular playing time.

"Hanbin came to us with an injury, and getting back to full fitness takes time and patience," said Marinette Pichon, sporting director of the Montréal Roses. "We believe a new environment will give her the best conditions to take that step and get back to playing."

The club thanks Hanbin for her time with the Roses and wishes her every success.







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