Ottawa to Visit Roses Thursday

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







The Montréal Roses host Ottawa Rapid FC on Thursday at Stade Boréale in a top-of-the table clash in the Northern Super League.

MATCH DETAILS

Thursday, June 25, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Stade Boréale, Laval

Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets

BROADCAST

RDS Info, TSN+, ESPN+ & NSL.ca

STORYLINES

Just one point separates the two sides at the top of the table. Second at 4-1-3 (15 points), the Roses can move ahead of league-leading Ottawa with a win. It is the second of four straight home matches.

This is the second meeting of the season between the clubs. The Roses won the first 2-1 on May 23 at TD Place, behind a brace from co-captain Tanya Boychuk. It also remains the Roses' most recent win, as they arrive on the back of two draws.

Head coach Robert Rositoiu will again be away completing his Concacaf Pro Diploma. Assistant coach Maryse Bard-Martel will lead the side.

Forward Chaerim Kang will play her final match in Roses colours before continuing her career closer to her family.







Northern Super League Stories from June 25, 2026

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