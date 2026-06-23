Chaerim Kang to Leaves Roses

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses announced today that forward Chaerim Kang will leave the club, at her own request, to continue her career closer to her family and loved ones in Asia. The two sides have agreed to a mutual termination of her contract. Kang will play one final match in Roses colours on Thursday, June 25 at Stade Boréale, where she will have the chance to say goodbye to the supporters who welcomed her over the past year.

Kang joined the Roses in August 2025 and spent close to a year with the club, appearing in 18 matches across two seasons.

"Chaerim came to speak with me openly about her situation, and we had an honest conversation," said Marinette Pichon, sporting director of the Montréal Roses. "Playing abroad, far from your family and the things that ground you, asks a great deal, and we fully understand and support her decision to return closer to her loved ones. Chaerim was a valued teammate and a consummate professional throughout her time with us. We wish her nothing but the best, and she will always have a place in the Roses family."

"After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to leave the club," said Chaerim Kang. "I want to sincerely thank everyone for the incredible support throughout my time here. Every match, every moment, and all of your support have meant so much to me. I'm proud to have been part of the Roses, and I'll always look back on this experience with a smile. I wish the club nothing but success and happiness."

The club thanks Chaerim for her commitment and her contribution, and invites its supporters to give her a warm send-off in her final match on June 25.







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