Calgary Wild FC Welcomes National Bank as Founding Front-Of-Kit Partner

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - A new player will be in the lineup when Calgary Wild FC takes to the pitch on June 27 with National Bank officially joining the Club as its Founding Front-of-Kit Partner.

Alberta's only professional women's sports team signed a multi-year deal with the National Bank that will see the bank's logo featured on the chest of all three Calgary Wild FC kits - home, away and alternate. The Wild FC will sport their new duds when they host the Halifax Tides for the Multicultural match at McMahon Stadium, June 27 at 5 p.m. MDT., where National Bank will also be the presenting partner.

"When our players pull on the jersey with National Bank across the front, it represents more than a sponsorship. This partnership represents a shared ambition, belief and investment in women's sport," said Lara Murphy, chief executive officer, Calgary Wild FC. "From the beginning, we have been intentional about aligning with organizations that believe in the power of women's sport to inspire change and create opportunity. National Bank shares our vision for growing the game, elevating female athletes, and building something meaningful for our community here in Calgary and across Canada. We are grateful to have them on our team."

As part of the agreement, National Bank will serve as the presenting partner of Calgary Wild FC's most recognizable community ambassador - the Club's mascot "Echo" - and Player Walk Outs on match days. National Bank will be a featured game day partner throughout the season in an effort to strengthen the Club's community connection. Both organizations will also collaborate on purpose-driven social media campaigns focused on female empowerment and community impact.

Beginning in 2027, National Bank's logo will also be featured on official retail merchandise, further extending the partnership's visibility and connection with Calgary Wild FC fans.

"At National Bank, we're proud to invest in women's professional sport and help pave the way for future generations of Canadian athletes. Through our partnership with Calgary Wild FC, we're supporting the continued growth and visibility of women's soccer in Canada while bringing communities together through the power of play." - Vanessa Stockbrugger, Regional Vice President, Western Canada

In a celebration of community and inspiration, Calgary Wild FC unveiled its new third kit alongside founding Front-of-Kit Partner National Bank at Sundance School where forward Mya Jones attended Kindergarten to Grade 6. Echo, Jones and seven other Wild FC players born in the Stampede City returned to the schoolyard setting where many sporting dreams first take shape including Jones', with students playing a key role in revealing the new jerseys. The special moment highlighted the power of sport to inspire the next generation and reinforced the message that big dreams can begin in Calgary classrooms, playgrounds, and community fields.

Be one of the #fansinthewild and purchase Calgary Wild FC kits and exclusive merch online or at the next match. Join National Bank and the movement with the Calgary Wild FC by securing your tickets for all Calgary Wild FC matches at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/single-game-tickets.







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