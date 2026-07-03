Roses Face Test against Vancouver
Published on July 3, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)
Roses de Montreal FC News Release
The Montréal Roses host Vancouver Rise FC, the reigning Northern Super League champions, this Saturday at Stade Boréale.
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday, July 4, 2026 - 3:30 p.m. ET
Stade Boréale, Laval
Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets
BROADCAST
ici.tou.tv, ESPN+ & TSN+
UPDATED SCHEDULE
Kickoff has been moved to 3:30 p.m. so fans can watch Canada's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match earlier in the day.
STORYLINES
The third of four straight home matches for the Roses (4-2-3), who are looking to return to the win column.
Vancouver, the reigning champions, have already split the season series with Montreal: the Roses won 4-0 on May 2, before Vancouver answered with a 3-2 win on May 30.
Elyse Bennett, atop the NSL scoring chart with six goals, remains the Roses' main attacking threat.
Northern Super League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Roses Face Test against Vancouver - Roses de Montreal FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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