Roses Face Test against Vancouver

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







The Montréal Roses host Vancouver Rise FC, the reigning Northern Super League champions, this Saturday at Stade Boréale.

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Stade Boréale, Laval

Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets

BROADCAST

ici.tou.tv, ESPN+ & TSN+

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Kickoff has been moved to 3:30 p.m. so fans can watch Canada's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match earlier in the day.

STORYLINES

The third of four straight home matches for the Roses (4-2-3), who are looking to return to the win column.

Vancouver, the reigning champions, have already split the season series with Montreal: the Roses won 4-0 on May 2, before Vancouver answered with a 3-2 win on May 30.

Elyse Bennett, atop the NSL scoring chart with six goals, remains the Roses' main attacking threat.







Northern Super League Stories from July 3, 2026

Roses Face Test against Vancouver - Roses de Montreal FC

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