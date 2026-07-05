Badu Hat-Trick Powers Roses Past Reigning Champions

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses returned to winning in spectacular fashion on Saturday, beating the reigning champions Vancouver Rise FC 5-1 in front of a loud home crowd at Stade Boréale. Powered by an Evelyn Badu hat-trick, the Roses snapped their winless run and delivered their most complete performance of the season. With a win, Montreal (5-2-3, 18 points) reignites its season at just the right time. The Roses close out their four-match home stretch on July 12 at 4:00 p.m. against Halifax Tides FC; tickets start at $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

Badu got things started with the opening goal in the 18th minute. Vancouver answered before the break through Jessica De Filippo (42') on a defensive mistake, and the sides went in level at 1-1. The second half is where the Roses made the difference.

Elyse Bennett restored the lead in the 53rd minute, her seventh goal of the season, keeping her atop the NSL scoring chart. Then came the moment of the match: in the 67th minute, Badu unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner - a goal-of-the-season contender - to make it 3-1. Tanya Boychuk kept the party going in the 70th, her fifth of the year, before Badu completed her hat-trick in the 83rd to close out the 5-1 win.

The day was also historic for the next generation. In the 84th minute, 16-year-old Mélyna Alexis came on to become the youngest player ever to appear for the Roses, erasing the mark set by Marilou Harvey just three matches earlier. A fitting symbol for a club that keeps investing in local talent.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Vancouver 46% - Montreal 54%

Shots: 8 for Vancouver (4 on target) - 21 for Montreal (9 on target)

Completed passes: 309 for Vancouver - 359 for Montreal

Corners: 2 for Vancouver - 6 for Montreal

Yellow cards: 0 for Vancouver - 1 for Montreal

Venue: Stade Boréale

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistant Referees: Marko Kalic, Mehmet Sen

"I'm proud of the way we managed the game from start to finish. Over the last few matches, we kept working and kept creating, even when the results weren't following. Today, we finished those chances. What matters now is holding on to this momentum and intensity, and bringing it back onto the pitch in the next match." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach.

The Roses close out their home stretch on Sunday, July 12 at 4:00 p.m., hosting Halifax Tides FC at Stade Boréale. The club will also play a historic match at Stade Saputo on August 20.

Tickets for upcoming home matches are on sale now from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from July 4, 2026

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