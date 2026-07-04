Vancouver Rise FC Fall to Defeat in Montreal

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







LAVAL, QC - A shorthanded Vancouver Rise FC put in a strong first half performance on a hot day at Stade Boréale, but ultimately fell 5-1 on four second half goals from Montreal Roses FC.

Rise FC nearly had the first opportunity in the seventh minute, as Anaïs Oularbi was played behind the backline on a brilliant through ball from Josie Longhurst, but goalkeeper Anna Karpenko was able to collect it before Oularbi could get a shot off.

Montreal took the lead in the 18th minute, as Ghanaian Evelyn Badu got on the end of a bouncing ball in the box, striking it into the far corner to go up 1-0.

Vancouver appeared to tie the match in the 25th minute as Oularbi looked to have scored for a third consecutive match, calmly finishing in the box after the ball deflected her way. However, the official ruled the play offside to keep them off the scoreboard.

The visiting Rise FC were back on the attack in the 34th minute, as Latifah Abdu took advantage of a turnover and fed Jessica De Filippo in the box, but the striker couldn't get enough power on her shot to test Karpenko.

Just before halftime, a huge momentum swing ended up in favour of Rise FC. In the 41st minute, Montreal's Elyse Bennett was in on goal on a breakaway but could not find the net. Moments later, De Filippo caused a turnover, with Abdu playing her into the box with a quick ball before she pounced with a lethal finish to draw level at 1-1.

Rise FC came close to taking a lead into the break, as Longhurst had the ball at the top of the box, but her shot rose too high over the net. Roses FC had a chance of their own, with a centering pass from Badu deflected off of Sura Yekka, but Kirstin Tynan was alert to get down and make a crucial stop.

Montreal retook the lead in the 53rd minute. NSL leading goalscorer Elyse Bennett made a long run after a ball forward from Mégane Sauvé, and finished at the far post to take a 2-1 advantage.

In a span of three minutes, Montreal went up 4-1 as Badu scored her second of the game, hitting an unstoppable strike off the crossbar and in, before Tanya Boychuk finished at the far post to extend the lead.

Late in the match, another big moment came for the club's professional pathway, as 16-year-old Vancouver Rise FC Academy product Myla Ewasiuk made her debut.

Abdu would add one more for Montreal, completing her hat-trick in a 5-1 victory for the home team.

Vancouver Rise FC will return to the road for their next two matches, first facing Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium next Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m. PT. They will then travel east to face AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium on Saturday, July 18, with a 1 p.m. PT kickoff.

Rise FC are back home at Swangard Stadium on Saturday, July 25 as they host Halifax Tides FC. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can join Rise FC and experience professional women's soccer live by getting tickets at ticketmaster.ca. More information on all ticket options is available at vanrisefc.com.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Scoring Summary 18' - MTL - Evelyn Badu (Noémi Paquin) 42' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Latifah Abdu) 53' - MTL - Elyse Bennett (Mégane Sauvé) 67' - MTL - Evelyn Badu (Lorie Thibault) 70' - MTL - Tanya Boychuk (Hailey Whitaker) 83' - MTL - Evelyn Badu

Statistics Possession: MTL 53% - VAN 47% Shots: MTL 20 - VAN 8 Shots on Goal: MTL 9 - VAN 4 Saves: MTL 3 - VAN 5 Fouls: MTL 12 - VAN 6 Offsides: MTL 4 - VAN 5 Corners: MTL 6 - VAN 2

Cautions 20' - MTL - Charlotte Bilbault

Montreal Roses FC 1.Anna Karpenko; 6.Anne-Valérie Seto, 2.Lucy Cappadona (24.Olivia Mbala HT), 20.Mégane Sauvé©ï; 12.Tanya Boychuk, 18.Charlotte Bilbault (8.Mara Bouchard 60'), 15.Chloe Minas (19.Lorie Thibault HT), 3.Hailey Whitaker; 13.Evelyn Badu, 7.Noémi Paquin; 9.Elyse Bennett (14.Claire Monyard 73')

Substitutes not used 22.Anne-Marie Laroche, 17. Mélyna Alexis, 21.Kathryn Harvey

Vancouver Rise FC 1.Kirstin Tynan; 18.Yuka Okamoto (12.Jaylyn Wright 74'), 4.Sura Yekka, 6.Tori Tumeth©ï; 28.Jaime Perreault, 24.Josie Longhurst, 14.Anna Bout, 22.Mia Pante (16.Kennedy Faulknor, 61'); 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 61'), 99.Latifah Abdu (45.Myla Ewasiuk 81'), 26.Anaïs Oularbi

Substitutes not used 31.Jessica Wulf, 10.Camila Reyes, 23.Maithé López







Northern Super League Stories from July 4, 2026

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