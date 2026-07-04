Roses Sign Three CF Montréal Academy Players To Youth Development Permits

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses have signed three players from the CF Montréal Academy to youth development permits: Mélyna Alexis, Megan Lemieux and Christ-Mayron Brou.

The youth development permit allows young players to gain minutes in a professional environment while being designed to preserve their eligibility to pursue the collegiate route. In this case, all three players remain CF Montréal Academy players, where they continue their development.

All 16 years old, the three players fill complementary positions: Alexis on the wing, Lemieux in goal and Brou at centre-back. All three are part of Canada's under-17 national team program, in camps and in competition. Alexis notably represented Canada at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, where the team reached the quarterfinals.

"These three players are part of the future, and opening the doors of our professional environment to them now is central to our mission," said Marinette Pichon, sporting director of the Montréal Roses. "We want to give the best young players from here a path toward the professional game, close to home. Our collaboration with the CF Montréal Academy allows us to support them at an important stage of their journey."







Northern Super League Stories from July 4, 2026

Roses Sign Three CF Montréal Academy Players To Youth Development Permits - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.