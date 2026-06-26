Plenty Of Chances, No Reward As Roses Fall To Ottawa

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses fell 2-1 to Ottawa Rapid FC on Thursday night at Stade Boréale, in a top-of-the-table clash that lets the league leaders pull further clear. Down 2-0, the Roses pulled one back through an Elyse Bennett penalty late on, her sixth goal of the season, but could not find the equalizer. Despite clearly controlling the match - 54% possession and 19 shots to 10 - Montréal ran into a clinical Ottawa side. The Roses (4-2-3) remain near the top of the table but watch Ottawa extend its lead. The team continues its home stretch on Saturday, July 4 as they host Vancouver Rise FC at Stade Boréale; tickets are on sale from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

Ottawa struck early. Kayla Melenhorst opened the scoring in the 12th minute to put the visitors ahead. The Roses quickly took over possession and piled up attempts, but Ottawa goalkeeper Dagenais stood firm with several saves to keep Montréal at bay. Ottawa led 1-0 at the break, against the run of play.

In the second half, assistant coach Maryse Bard-Martel sent on three attackers, and the Roses kept pushing. But it was Ottawa who struck again: substitute Mara Forbes doubled the lead in the 69th minute. Bennett thought she had a way back when she hit the post in the 73rd, before finally converting from the penalty spot in the 89th. There simply wasn't enough time to find more.

It's a third straight match in which the Roses controlled the play without the reward. The chances were there, but the finishing in the final third was lacking, and a clinical opponent made them pay.

The night also marked the farewell of Chaerim Kang, who played her final match in Roses colours before continuing her career closer to her family. Supporters gave her a warm send-off for her time in Montreal. The team again played without head coach Robert Rositoiu, away completing his Concacaf Pro Diploma, with Bard-Martel in charge.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Ottawa 46% - Montreal 54%

Shots: 10 for Ottawa (3 on target) - 19 for Montreal (5 on target)

Completed passes: 300 for Ottawa - 360 for Montreal

Corners: 5 for Ottawa - 6 for Montreal

Yellow cards: 0 for Ottawa - 2 for Montreal

Venue: Stade Boréale

Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Assistant Referees: Gabrielle Lemieux, Victoria Lafortune

"It's a tough loss, especially at home. We created a lot of chances, but we weren't sharp enough in front of the goal, and Ottawa took theirs. That's what makes the difference in a game like this. I take away the players' commitment, pushing right to the end. Now we have to make sure we convert in our strong spells." - Maryse Bard-Martel, Montréal Roses First Assistant Coach.

The Roses continue their home stretch at Stade Boréale next Saturday as they host Vancouver Rise. The club will also play a historic match at Stade Saputo on Saturday, August 29.

Tickets for upcoming home matches are on sale now from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from June 25, 2026

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