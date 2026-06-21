Roses Open Home Stretch with Calgary

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







The Montréal Roses host Calgary Wild FC on Sunday at Stade Boréale, the first of four consecutive home matches.

MATCH DETAILS

Sunday, June 21, 2026 - 2:00 p.m. ET

Stade Boréale, Laval

Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets

BROADCAST

RDS Info, CBC Gem & NSL.ca

STORYLINES

The Roses (4-1-2, 14 points) return to Stade Boréale for the first time in three weeks and begin a stretch of four straight at home. Still near the top of the NSL standings, they arrive on a two-game winless run and are looking to get back on track in front of their supporters.

This is the third meeting of the season between the clubs, but the first at Stade Boréale. The Roses won the opener 2-0 in Calgary on opening day, before a 2-2 draw, also in Calgary.

Last Saturday Lisa Pechersky rescued a point with a 94th minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw. The match also marked the debut of Marilou Harvey, who became the youngest player in club history to appear in a match.

Elyse Bennett leads the NSL scoring chart with five goals. Anna Karpenko has 23 saves, the second-best total in the league, and three clean sheets in seven matches.







Northern Super League Stories from June 21, 2026

Roses Open Home Stretch with Calgary - Roses de Montreal FC

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