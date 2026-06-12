Roses on the Road to Face Toronto Saturday

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







The Montréal Roses visit AFC Toronto on Saturday at York Lions Stadium, the second meeting of the season between the two clubs.

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - 4:00 p.m. ET

York Lions Stadium, Toronto

BROADCAST

RDS Info, ESPN+, TSN+ & NSL.ca

STORYLINES

The Roses (4-1-1, 13 points) return to action after a two-week break and a first loss of the season, 3-2 to Vancouver on May 30. They remain atop the NSL standings.

It's the second meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Roses took the first one 1-0 on May 10 at BMO Field, on an 88th-minute goal from Elyse Bennett.

Bennett, with five goals in six matches, now leads the NSL scoring chart outright. Teammate Tanya Boychuk sits second with four goals, and Lisa Pechersky leads the league with four assists.

Mégane Sauvé and Anna Karpenko have yet to miss a minute this season.

AFC Toronto (2-2-1, 7 points) come in with confidence after a 4-0 win in their last match.







Northern Super League Stories from June 12, 2026

Roses on the Road to Face Toronto Saturday - Roses de Montreal FC

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