Calgary Wild FC Earn Hard-Fought Draw against Montreal Roses FC

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







MONTREAL - Calgary Wild FC earned its second point of the Northern Super League season Sunday, battling to a 1-1 draw against the Montreal Roses FC at Stade Boréale.

The result marked Calgary's second draw of the 2026 campaign and another tightly contested match against Montreal after the two clubs played to an entertaining 2-2 draw at McMahon Stadium five weeks ago.

"This was probably our most complete performance from start to finish," said Calgary Wild FC interim head coach Sinead McSharry, who added the match was delayed 40 minutes due to weather. "The team did a great job of sticking to the game plan. They stayed together throughout the match, even when mistakes happened. It would have been nice to get the win, but it is a big deal for us to come away with a point."

The Wild FC opened the scoring early, breaking a three-match goal drought in the 10th minute. Captain Meggie Dougherty Howard sparked the attack with a pinpoint pass to Mya Jones. The Calgary forward, who scored both goals in the previous meeting between the clubs, delivered a cross through the penalty area to a charging Kahli Jones, who finished the play to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

"Overall, I'm proud of the fight the team showed today. It was good to get on the board early and I think it was a great team goal," said Dougherty Howard. "Serita (Thurton) did a great job of holding up the ball and laid it back to me perfectly. Mya had made a great run out wide, which is something we had talked about- exploiting that space behind, so I was able to find her and then Kahli did great to make sure she was in the box at the right time and put it away.

"It was a big moment for us to see the ball go in the back of the net. We've been creating chances, but it felt really good to see one go in."

Montreal responded before halftime when Evelyn Badu struck from distance at 29 minutes, finding the back of the net behind Calgary goalkeeper Katelin Talbert to level the match at 1-1.

"It was a massive relief for us to get that first goal, but relief rhymes with belief," said McSharry. "I'm most proud that when (Montreal) scored, we didn't panic and our club thought they'd get another one."

The visitors continued to press throughout the second half, producing one of its most complete performances of the season with four shots on target while limiting Montreal's opportunities and creating chances of its own.

"I think we were a little unlucky to concede, but I was really proud with our reaction to going down," added Dougherty Howard. "I think in other games we may have gotten a little discouraged by that, but I think we continued to apply pressure and stick to our game plan and made them feel uncomfortable. Getting a point on the road in a tough environment like Montreal is a good step for us in the right direction."

The Wild FC's attacking play benefited from the return of several key players from injury including their captain, allowing the club to create more dangerous opportunities in transition and possession.

"It was something we worked on all week in training," McSharry said. "Having players like Mya, Kahli and Meggie in those spaces allowed us to be more effective. Credit to the team for recognizing those opportunities and capitalizing on them. The players who came off the bench also made a real impact. The hard work they've put in is starting to pay off."

While the two Clubs were not able to break the tie, McSharry said the result could serve as an important turning point as the club continues to establish its identity.

"We continue to talk about what we want this Club to be known for," she said. "We are in an underdog position, and nobody knows what to expect from us. The biggest thing is defining what this team and this club are going to stand for."

Performances like Saturday's match in Montreal are sure to help them achieve those goals.

Calgary Wild FC will now return home Friday, June 27, when they host Halifax Tides FC at McMahon Stadium.

Video Highlights of Match 7 vs Montreal Roses FC Media can access video highlights from the opening match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague







Northern Super League Stories from June 21, 2026

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