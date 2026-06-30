Kickoff Time for Saturday, July 4 Match Changed to 12:30 p.m. PT

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC confirmed on Tuesday that kickoff time for the upcoming away match this Saturday, July 4 against Montreal Roses FC at Stade Boréale has been changed from 11 a.m. PT to 12:30 p.m. PT.

Fans can watch the match on TSN+, ESPN+, NSL Youtube, and ICI.TOU.TV.

The change has been made in order to avoid conflicting with Canada's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at 10 a.m. PT.

For all of the latest updates on Vancouver Rise FC, visit vanrisefc.com.







Northern Super League Stories from June 30, 2026

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