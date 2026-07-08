Olympic Gold Medallist Shelina Zadorsky Signs with AFC Toronto

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON -AFC Toronto has signed Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky, adding one of Canada's most experienced defenders and respected leaders to further strengthen its back line ahead of the second half of the 2026 Northern Super League season.

An Olympic gold medallist, FIFA Women's World Cup veteran and one of the most experienced defenders in Canadian football history, Zadorsky returns home following a distinguished professional career that has spanned more than a decade across Australia, Sweden, the United States and England. The London, Ontario native joins AFC Toronto after competing in the Women's Super League with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as successful spells with Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, Vittsjö GIK and Perth Glory.

"We are delighted to welcome Shelina to the club," said Billy Wilson, Technical Director. "She is one of Canada's most decorated footballers and will bring exceptional quality, leadership, and experience to our squad. Shelina has enjoyed a distinguished career in some of the world's top leagues, including the NWSL and the Women's Super League, so it means a great deal that she has chosen to come home and join AFC Toronto."

"Beyond the impact she will make on the pitch, Shelina is a leader who is passionate about helping develop the next generation of players," continued Wilson. "As the youngest team in the league, we have an incredibly talented group of young players who will benefit immensely from working alongside someone of Shelina's calibre. Her professionalism, experience, and winning mentality will be invaluable as we continue building the culture and identity of this club."

"We are excited to welcome Shelina to the club," said Head Coach Marko Milanović. "She brings composure, leadership and an exceptional understanding of the game. Her experience in high-pressure environments, combined with her ability to organize and communicate, will strengthen our already strong back line and have a positive influence throughout the squad."

"I am incredibly excited to make this move back to Canada," said Shelina Zardorsky. "Having left the country at the age of 17, it's a special full circle moment coming back to play in our historic new league, the Northern Super League. I cannot wait to represent Toronto, get to know the team and fans, and be a part of growing football in our country."

Zadorsky has represented Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups and three Olympic Games, helping the national team capture bronze at Rio 2016 before winning historic Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020. A fixture with the senior national team for more than a decade, she has earned over 100 international caps while establishing herself as one of Canada's most dependable defenders.

Away from football, Zadorsky is passionate about mentoring the next generation of players and giving back to the game that has shaped her career. She earned a psychology degree from the University of Michigan before completing an MBA while continuing her professional career overseas, balancing elite sport with academics. A proud aunt and advocate for the mind-body connection through yoga, she is committed to making an impact both on and off the pitch.

Zadorsky officially joins AFC Toronto on July 1 and will be eligible for selection when the Northern Super League transfer window opens on July 20.







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