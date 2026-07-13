Roses Close Home Stretch With Second Straight Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses closed out their four-match home stretch on a high on Sunday, beating Halifax Tides FC 1-0 in front of a loud crowd at Stade Boréale. Montrealer Chloe Minas, on as a second-half substitute, scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. It's a second straight win, moving the Roses to 6-2-3 (21 points).

This was not the goal-scoring showcase of the previous match, and it took character. Up against one of the league's best defences, the Roses had to contend with a disciplined opponent who threatened on the counter. Anna Karpenko answered when called upon, and the back line held firm to preserve the clean sheet.

The turning point came from the bench. Chloe Minas and Lisa Pechersky came on in the 59th minute, and it was Minas who made the difference, calmly converting her first goal of the season from the spot. Anna Karpenko and the defence did the rest, recording a fourth shutout.

The match carried a particular meaning for Anne-Valérie Seto, who faced the club she represented in 2025 for the first time. The Montréal-born defender again played the full 90 minutes.

A GREAT ATMOSPHERE AT STADE BORÉALE

Beyond the result, the atmosphere at Stade Boréale was something special for this final home match of the stretch. At halftime, the Roses presented their two new international-calibre players, Eve Perisset and Mimi Alidou, to supporters, both warmly welcomed by the crowd.

Among those in attendance was NBA star and proud Montrealer Bennedict Mathurin, who came out to support the Roses - another sign of the growing buzz around the team.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Halifax 46% - Montreal 54%

Shots: 10 for Halifax (4 on target) - 7 for Montreal (1 on target)

Completed passes: 374 for Halifax - 443 for Montreal

Corners: 5 for Halifax - 1 for Montreal

Yellow cards: 2 for Halifax - 1 for Montreal

Venue: Stade Boréale

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistant Referees: Gabrielle Lemieux, Camille Raymond

"We knew it would be a tough match against a very well-organized defensive side. We showed patience and character, and we come away with three points in front of our supporters. It's a great way to close out our home stretch." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach.

The Roses hit the road to face Calgary Wild FC on Friday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. They then return home on Thursday, July 23 to host AFC Toronto - a match that will mark Mimi Alidou's debut with the Roses.

Tickets for upcoming home matches are on sale now from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from July 12, 2026

Roses Close Home Stretch With Second Straight Win - Roses de Montreal FC

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