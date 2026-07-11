Perisset Injured during Training

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







MONTREAL - The Montréal Roses can confirm that Eve Perisset sustained an injury in training. The defender is expected to be sidelined for an estimated 8 to 12 weeks. Perisset will begin her rehabilitation with the Roses' medical staff and will remain in Montreal for the duration of her recovery. The club will provide an update in due course.

"Accidental injuries are unfortunately part of the game," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses. "Eve is part of our project for the seasons ahead. Her commitment to the Roses is unchanged, and we will support her through every step of her recovery."

Perisset will be presented to supporters as planned at Sunday's match at Stade Boréale.

Everyone at the club is behind Eve and wishes her a full and swift recovery.







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