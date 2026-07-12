Calgary Wild FC Drops 4-2 Battle with Vancouver Rise FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Fans were treated to an entertaining Wild West Match on Saturday as Calgary Wild FC produced one of its strongest performances of the season before Vancouver Rise FC scored twice late to earn a 4-2 victory.

The two clubs, meeting for the first time this season, traded goals throughout an entertaining first half but it was Vancouver who capitalized on two opportunities late in the match to seal the victory.

"We talked to the group that your behaviours are reflective of the team you want to be. They (Vancouver) are quite a physical team and tonight showed we can match that," said Sinead McSharry, interim head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "I thought it also showed we had a desire and hunger to get the ball back. It was chippy tonight. The team got very animated after the first foul. They wanted to bring their A game and I thought they did. I like that in a player."

Vancouver held off the early attack by the home team to strike at the seventh minute mark when Mia Pante broke down the left flank and found the back of the net to give the visitors an early 1-0 advantage.

Calgary responded just eight minutes later after earning a penalty kick when a Vancouver defender was called for a handball on a Jorian Baucom attempt. Captain, Meggie Dougherty Howard, converted the free attempt in the 15th minute to level the match at 1-1.

The Wild continued to apply pressure with sharp passing and sustained possession, taking their first lead of the afternoon in the 25th minute. Baucom finished off a dangerous attacking sequence with a touch at the goal line to put Calgary ahead 2-1.

Vancouver answered before halftime when Mariah Lee converted a penalty kick in the 37th minute, sending the teams into the break tied 2-2.

"We told our players to come out with effort and intensity which enabled us to get on the ball early," said McSharry. "I thought we were unlucky not to capitalize on a couple of opportunities. We just have to be more clinical, but I'm pleased with how we came out both halves. It was a better reflection of who we are as a team."

The match remained deadlocked through much of the second half before Vancouver regained the lead in the 85th minute. Midfielder Josie Longhurst made an immediate impact after coming off the bench, scoring just five minutes into her appearance to make it 3-2.

Maithe Lopez sealed the result in stoppage time with Vancouver's fourth goal.

Despite the loss, Calgary produced one of its most complete offensive performances of the season, creating quality chances and matching Vancouver through much of an entertaining contest.

Making her first appearance with the club, Calgary Wild FC head coach Leah Blayney watched from the stands after arriving in Canada late Wednesday.

"I think it helps having a new person in the building to impress and show what they are capable of," added McSharry. "Leah is going to be really good for the group. She will continue to demand those high standards for what we want to look like. We will get better. There are small pieces of progress we can be happy about and for whatever reason there are small moments that we seem to get punished for."

While the result wasn't what the club had hoped for, Blayney was encouraged by what she saw on and off the pitch.

"I'm excited to be here and to come to the environment. Seeing the work the staff has been doing has been really impressive. The team around the team are exceptional humans doing everything they can to prepare this group, so I'm excited to come in and add value in that space," said Blayney, who takes over the Club with a 0-8-2 record.

"Losing streaks are a part of professional football and a part of professional football is developing a resilience when things aren't going your way. Anything built properly takes time for things to happen. Things will take time to change. Players will need to learn, and a new staff will need to learn how to work together. There has to be patience to take time to build something good."

Calgary will be back on the pitch and hungry for their first victory of 2026 when they host Montreal Roses FC, July 17 at 7 p.m. MDT.

Free Kicks

Registration Opens July 15 for Soccer City Free clinics for the month of August

World Cup Final watch party is set for July 19 on Stephen Avenue

Calgary Wild FC will host the Montreal Roses FC for the Friday Night Lights match, July 17 at 7 p.m. MDT

Video Highlights of Match 10 vs Vancouver Rise FC Media can access video highlights from the opening match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague







Northern Super League Stories from July 11, 2026

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