Vancouver Rise FC Take Valuable Point in Daybreak Battle vs. Halifax Tides FC

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







BURNABY, BC - It was a lively afternoon at Swangard Stadium, despite Vancouver Rise FC falling to a 3-1 loss to AFC Toronto on a sunny Sunday.

Latifah Abdu had the first look on goal inside the opening five minutes, after cutting in from the left and blasting a shot to sting the hands of Toronto 'keeper Sofia Manner.

Abdu came close to opening the scoring just 10 minutes in, after she muscled past two defenders to go up against the 'keeper, but her shot was well saved by the rushing Manner.

Rise FC kept looking to attack as the half wore on, sending those dangerous balls in-behind as they tried to unlock Toronto's defence. One particular occasion saw Camila Reyes find Mia Pante running into the box from the left. Pante then chipped it to the back post for the marauding Jessika Cowart to try to lash a volley, but her effort was blocked. The ball dropped to Abdu at the edge of the box, but her own volley whizzed past the near post.

Around the half-hour mark, Rise FC almost scored off a great passage of play that started from Cowart. The defender threaded a great pass in behind for Anna Bout to run onto on the right. The Canadian then placed a great early cross for the on-rushing Abdu, but Toronto were able to make a last-ditch tackle to stop the cross from reaching.

However, Toronto did end up scoring against the run of play in the 34th minute. A deep free-kick played in Lauren Rowe at the back post, whose shot was deflected off of Cowart and into the back of the net.

Rise FC did not wait long to level the score up, as Anaïs Oularbi equalized with an incredible free-kick in the 37th minute. From an acute angle some thirty yards out, Oularbi curled her effort perfectly into the near corner to bring Rise FC back to 1-1.

Rise FC 'keeper Jessica Wulf made a huge save right before half-time, after Kaylee Hunter smashed an effort from just outside the box, going full-stretch to parry it wide.

The referee then blew for half-time, bringing to a close an end-to-end first half.

AFC Toronto tried to take back the lead in the 49th minute with Hunter going for a curled shot into the far post, but her effort went wide.

After an extended period of back and forth, AFC Toronto managed to get pull ahead again in the 62nd minute. A long ball from Manner found Rowe in behind, who drove into the box and fired it into the near post to make it 2-1.

Rise FC kept pushing as the clock ran down, with attacking reinforcements of Mariah Lee and Maithé López providing some fresh energy.

Jessica De Filippo had a great chance to grab the equalizer in the 82nd minute, after a cross to the back post found her head, but her effort went just a whisker wide of the post.

In the end, Toronto were able to score their third goal through Kaylee Hunter in additional time to secure their win.

Rise FC are back in action on Saturday, July 4 as they begin a three game road trip, starting with a match vs. Montreal Roses FC at 11 a.m. PT. Rise FC then travel to Alberta to face Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m. PT and later to AFC Toronto for a rematch on July 18 at 1 p.m. PT, before coming back home on Saturday July 25 to host Halifax Tides FC. Kickoff for that one is at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Myriam Marcotte

Scoring Summary 34' - TOR - Jessika Cowart (own goal) 37' - VAN - Anaïs Oularbi 62' - TOR - Lauren Rowe (Sofia Manner) 90'+2 - TOR - Kaylee Hunter (Sofia Manner)

Statistics Possession: VAN 58% - TOR 42% Shots: VAN 6 - TOR 8 Shots on Goal: VAN 3 - TOR 4 Saves: VAN 2 - TOR 2 Fouls: VAN 18 - TOR 9 Offsides: VAN 2 - TOR 3 Corners: VAN 3 - TOR 8

Cautions 60' - VAN - Nikki Stanton 67' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

Vancouver Rise FC 31.Jessica Wulf; 6.Tori Tumeth©, 3.Jessika Cowart, 4.Sura Yekka (16.Kennedy Faulknor 75'); 14.Anna Bout, 7.Nikki Stanton, 10.Camila Reyes, 22.Mia Pante (18.Yuka Okamoto 58'); 11.Jessica De Filippo, 99.Latifah Abdu (23.Maithé López 58'), 26.Anaïs Oularbi (9.Mariah Lee 68')

Substitutes not used 1.Kirstin Tynan, 12.Jaylyn Wright, 24.Josie Longhurst, 28.Jaime Perrault, 38.Chloe Taylor

AFC Toronto 1.Sofia Manner; 3.Jordan Brewster (6.Kaela Hansen 66'), 14.Sarah Rolling, 19.Ashley Cathro; 12.Zoe Burns, 4.Nikayla Small, 16.Olivia Chisholm (53.Linda Owusu Ansah HT), 10.Sarah Stratigakis (9.Esther Okoronkwo 65'), 31.Colby Barnett; 77.Lauren Rowe, 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used 33.Danielle Krzyzaniak, 2.April Lantaigne, 7.Kaila Novak, 17.Nyota Katembo, 21.Mia Fontana, 22.Cloey Uddenberg







Northern Super League Stories from June 28, 2026

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