Rise FC Pre-Match Notes: VAN vs TOR - June 28

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







Rise FC have been playing some great football in recent weeks, despite not taking full points in their last two games.

Against Ottawa Rapid FC earlier this month, Rise FC had plenty of chances in the first half, but couldn't capitalize on them to secure the win, and later against Halifax Tides FC, Rise FC were mere minutes away from taking all three points in a tough road match before a Julianne Vallerand equalizer forced Rise FC to share the spoils. "We are creating chances, so we do have that chemistry and we're still building that chemistry," said Rise FC defender Tori Tumeth after the Rapid FC game. "There's probably a few missing pieces that we still need to put together, but so far so good."

Should Rise FC finally get those pieces to click on Sunday, they could be looking at yet another famous win against AFC Toronto at home.

Rise FC currently edge out Toronto in head-to-head with four wins to three, thanks to last month's 2-1 victory at Swangard Stadium. Now Rise FC will be looking to get their second back- to-back wins over AFC Toronto after doing so this time last year.

If all goes to plan, Rise FC will make it five wins over Toronto, and increase the gap to four points over them in the table.

AFC Toronto, the reigning NSL Shield winners, may not be leading the pack as they were last year, but they still boast a talented side.

Sarah Stratigakis has been the star of the show so far for Toronto, with two goals and two assists in six matches.

Lauren Rowe is AFC's top scorer however, as she notched her third goal of the season in their 1-1 draw vs Ottawa Rapid FC last week. With that draw, Toronto are currently unbeaten in three games, but with two draws in their last two games, there is no doubt that Toronto will be hungry to get a win vs Rise FC on Sunday.







Northern Super League Stories from June 28, 2026

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