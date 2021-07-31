Right-Hander Nile Ball Pitches Lancaster to 9-2 Win

Nile Ball performed a first by a Lancaster Barnstormers pitcher this season. The right-hander fired seven shutout innings, leading his club to a 9-2 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Ball (1-2) allowed four hits, walked six and hit two while striking out three in the endeavor. He was never in horrible trouble in the game, keeping the 12 runners scattered.

His biggest headache came in the third. Cesar Trejo and Michael Baca picked up one-out walks. Rubi Silva hit a ground ball toward the hole on the right side, but Baca could not get out of the way, and was out automatically. Ball struck out David Harris to end the threat. He also stared down a first-and-third threat in the fourth inning, striking out Kent Blackstone for the final out.

Southern Maryland stranded 10 runners during Ball's seven innings and 13 for the game.

The Barnstormers proved Ball with a cushion early. They scored four in the first off Carl Brice (1-1). Blake Allemand walked and was chased to third by an Alejandro De Aza single off the right field wall. A wild pitch brought Allemand home before Trayvon Robinson and Kelly Dugan walked. Devon Torrence drilled a liner back to the mound. Brice could not handle it cleanly and raced after the loose ball. He then made a wild throw to first, allowing two additional runs to score.

Anderson De La Rosa added a grand slam in the bottom of the third to build the lead to 8-0. De La Rosa added a single and a double, scoring an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

Southern Maryland averted the shutout on a two-run homer by Josh McAdams off Brent Teller in the top of the eighth.

The two clubs conclude the three-game series on Sunday at 1:00. Lancaster is scheduled to send Francisco Mendoza (0-1) to the hill against fellow right-hander Blake Bivens (0-1). Fans may watch the game on Blue Ridge 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel.

NOTES: Ball threw Lancaster's 10th quality start of the year...De La Rosa's grand slam was the team's fourth of the season...Allemand (8 games) and Dugan (6) lost hitting streaks, but Nick Shumpert kept his going at six games with an RBI double in the eighth...The Barnstormers have gone six straight games without reaching 10 hits, but they are 4-2 in those contests.

