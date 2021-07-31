Barnstormers Bounce Back, Beat Blue Crabs 9-2

July 31, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Lancaster, PA, July 31st, 2021) After posting season highs in runs and hits in a blowout series opening win, the Blue Crabs got a taste of their own medicine on Saturday. Lancaster pulled out to an early lead on the Blue Crabs, and picked up a series tying 9-2 victory.

The Stormers pounced on the Southern Maryland starter, Carl Brice, right out of the gates. Brice, in his second appearance since signing with the Blue Crabs, allowed four runs in the first inning. The first run came around to score on a wild pitch, and the latter three scored on a pair of throwing errors.

After allowing a quartet of runs on miscues, the next four Lancaster runs came in a different fashion. With the bases juiced, the Barnstormers' centerfielder and ten-year MLB veteran, Alejandro De Aza, blasted a grand slam off of Brice to extend the Stormers lead to an 8-0 mark.

Brice would be pulled after five innings of work, allowing six earned runs while fanning half a dozen batters. The Blue Crabs avoided the shutout when Josh McAdams hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning, his second bomb in as many games, but the pair of runs wouldn't push the needle enough.

The Barnstormers held their lead and secured a 9-2 victory to force a rubber match in Sunday's series finale. Lancaster also caught the Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League North Division standings, tying Southern Maryland in second place. In an effort to finish the first half in the upper echelon of the division, Blake Bivens will get the ball for Southern Maryland in game three.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.