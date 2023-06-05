Riedel Launches Two Homers But Spikes' Comeback Falls Short against Thunder

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Trailing 8-0 in the second inning, the State College Spikes made a valiant comeback effort propelled by twoJack Riedelhomers before ultimately falling to the Trenton Thunder, 8-6, on Monday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The loss was the first for the Spikes (4-1) in 2023, drawing them into a tie with the Thunder (4-1) for first place in the Major League Baseball Draft League's first half.

Riedel, a Houston native who hit seven homers for Rice this spring, gave fuel to State College's rally with a two-run homer to right off Trenton relieverAnthony Pronin the seventh that traveled 399 feet. The second baseman then followed with another two-run shot to right, this time offBrenton Fisher, that just cleared the 18.55-foot high wall in the ninth inning to draw State College within a pair and finish a 3-for-4 game.

State College fell behind early as Trenton took a bases-empty, two out situation in the first and put the next nine men on base via seven hits and two walks to produce a seven-run frame. The Thunder then added a run in the third before the Spikes showed signs of life withEthan Mendoza's triple and anElie Kligmansacrifice fly putting them on the board. State College added another tally onCade Climie's RBI single later in the inning.

Trenton starterChase Jeter(1-0) earned the win after allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings of work. State College starterKelan Hoover(0-1) took the loss after going just one inning. Hoover had tossed four no-hit innings in his first start of the year on Thursday at Williamsport.

Mendoza andAden Howardeach added multi-hit games for the Spikes.

Tuesday, the Spikes and Thunder meet in the middle game of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-handerCaden Kaelber(0-0) will get the ball for State College with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, while Trenton is scheduled to send right-handerDevin Rivera(0-0) to the hill.

