Scrappers Partner with Ohio's 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage to Award Tickets for A's for June 16-18 Games

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have partnered with Ohio's 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage to award Tickets for A's for the Friday, June 16th - Sunday, June 18th Scrappers games. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field and they will receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Tickets may be upgraded. Friday and Saturday's first pitch is at 7:05pm and Sunday is at 2:05pm. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate opens one hour prior to first pitch.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. For more information on 2023 ticket packages and a full promotional schedule, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

