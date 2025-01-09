Riders Sign Quarterback Jake Maier

January 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Jake Maier after he was acquired via trade with the Calgary Stampeders last month.

Maier (6'0-200) spent the last four seasons (2021-24) with Calgary, playing in 65 games as a Stampeder, and making 45 starts. Over that time, the 27-year-old pivot completed 1,022 passes for 11,685 yards and 60 touchdowns while adding 60 carries for 232 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, Maier made 357 passes for 3,841 yards (third in the CFL) and 22 touchdowns (third) while also earning a 72.3-per cent completion rate. He registered four 300+-yard games in 2024: 339 yards in Week 2, 316 yards in Week 6, 307 yards (and three touchdowns) in Week 7 and 373 yards in Week 10. Also in Week 10, Maier surpassed the 10,000-yard mark in career passing and hit 1,000 career completions in Week 18.

In 2023, his first full season as the starter, he became the 10th player in Stampeders' history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 4,244 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had five 300+-yard games including a career-best 450 yards in a Week 7, where he became just the seventh player in Stampeders history to throw for 450 yards in a game. He also hit the 300-yard mark in Week 2, Week 6, Week 12 and Week 13.

In his first two seasons with Calgary, Maier played 29 games earning 3,600 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2021, Maier registered three 300-yard passing games and was the first player in CFL history to crack the 300-yard milestone in each of his first three starts.

Collegiately, Maier played 36 games over three seasons (2017-19) at the University of California, Davis. He completed 992 passes for 11,163 yards and threw 88 touchdowns. Maier was named the Big Sky Conference's Newcomer of the Year in 2017, and in 2018 he was the conference's Offensive Player of the Year and made All-Big Sky First Team.

Maier would have become a free agent on February 11.

