Riders Extend CFL Leader in Special Teams Tackles A.J. Allen

January 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker A.J. Allen to a one-year contract extension.

Allen (6'0-225) returns to the Roughriders after a 2024 season that saw him tie for top spot in the CFL with 22 special teams tackles, becoming the first Roughrider to lead in that category since 2005. On top of his impressive year on special teams, Allen played all 18 regular season games and contributed on defence where he made seven defensive tackles and returned a spectacular interception for a touchdown in Week 19 against B.C. The Ontario native suited up for both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final earning one special teams tackle in each.

Allen was selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round, 35th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft and played his first game on June 11, 2022. He's gone on to register a career 42 games played with 32 defensive tackles, 47 special teams tackles, as well as last season's pick-six.

Collegiately, Allen played five seasons at the University of Guelph. He returned to school for the 2021 season and capped off a stellar collegiate career by receiving the President's Award as the OUA's Most Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player as well as being named an All-Canadian and OUA All-Star. In seven games played in 2021, he tallied 58 tackles, including six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Over his prior four seasons, the 26-year-old made 64 tackles, including 12 for a loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.