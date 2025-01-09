Tiger-Cats Add Two Defensive Linemen

January 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed a pair of defensive linemen, national Owen Hubert and American Spencer Waege.

Hubert, 24, suited up in 10 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season, registering eight defensive tackles after originally being selected by the club in the eighth round (73rd overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. The Norwood, Ontario native suited up in 27 games over four seasons at McMaster University (2019-23), registering 65 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Waege, 25, spent time with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers last season (2024) after originally signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The South Shore, South Dakota native appeared in 57 games over five seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-22), registering 138 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 20.5 quarterback sacks, four passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. He finished his collegiate career as a two-time FCS All-American (2021, 2022).

The football club also announced the following players have been released:

American RB James Butler

American DL Trevon Mason

