Riders Quieted in Series Opener

June 6, 2019





MIDLAND, Texas - The RoughRiders fell 5-2 in Thursday's series opener at Midland.

SYNOPSIS

* Frisco fell behind 3-0 after three innings and didn't score until a sacrifice fly from Brendon Davis in the fifth.

* Preston Beck (2-for-3, 2B, BB) and Michael De Leon (1-for-2, 2 BB) each reached three times in Thursday's loss.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Preston Beck: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, R

* Michael De Leon: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R

* Jonathan Hernandez: 5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (L)

NEWS AND NOTES

* With Thursday's loss and Corpus Christi's win, Frisco's lead in the South Division is 1.5 games with 10 contests remaining.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

RHP Ronald Herrera (first app.) vs. RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 2.57)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

