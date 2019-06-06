Riders Quieted in Series Opener
June 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - The RoughRiders fell 5-2 in Thursday's series opener at Midland.
SYNOPSIS
* Frisco fell behind 3-0 after three innings and didn't score until a sacrifice fly from Brendon Davis in the fifth.
* Preston Beck (2-for-3, 2B, BB) and Michael De Leon (1-for-2, 2 BB) each reached three times in Thursday's loss.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Preston Beck: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, R
* Michael De Leon: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R
* Jonathan Hernandez: 5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (L)
NEWS AND NOTES
* With Thursday's loss and Corpus Christi's win, Frisco's lead in the South Division is 1.5 games with 10 contests remaining.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Midland, Friday, 7:00 p.m.
RHP Ronald Herrera (first app.) vs. RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 2.57)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
