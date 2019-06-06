Drillers and Travs Rained Out

TULSA - Tonight's (Thursday, June 6) Tulsa Drillers game with the Arkansas Travelers, scheduled to be played at ONEOK Field, has been postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for tomorrow, Friday, June 7. The first game is slated to begin at 4:30PM, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, but no earlier than 7:00PM.

Fans holding tickets for Thursday's rained out game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

Thursday's promotions, Strike Out Stroke Night and the Texas League All-Star Game Tumblers from Hillcrest, Saint Francis and GenTech, have been rescheduled for Friday, July 5.

Friday's doubleheader will mark the beginning of an important four-game series between the first-place Travelers and the second-place Drillers. Tulsa is currently 4.5 games behind with 11 games remaining in the first half.

It will be a FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks with a post-game fireworks display after the doubleheader presented by U.S. Cellular, FOX23 and K95.5.

