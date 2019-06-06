Naturals Game Postponed on June 6th

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, has been postponed tonight - Thursday, June 6th - due to inclement weather.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled for tomorrow night - Friday, June 7th - as part of a twi-night, same admission doubleheader where the two teams will play two seven-inning contests. Gates will open to the public at 4:15 p.m. for Game 1 between the Naturals and Cardinals that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. while Game 2 will not begin earlier than 7:00 p.m. All fans with tickets for June 7th will be able to attend both of the games.

Tomorrow night's doubleheader falls on Hero Night on a Fireworks Friday featuring a Kids Cape Giveaway courtesy of Arkansas Children's Northwest (ACNW) for the first 500 kids in attendance. It's also the third scheduled ACNW Fan Wave of the season, which will take place following the first inning of Game 2.

All tickets from Thursday, June 6th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any 2019 regular season home game. Tickets from the rainout on Thursday, June 6th are only valid for the doubleheader if they are exchanged for a Friday, June 7th ticket. Exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

