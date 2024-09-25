Riders Add Two-Time All Conference DB Robert Javier
September 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Robert Javier.
Javier (6'1-195) was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and spent training camp with the team.
The New York native spent five seasons (2018-23) at Towson, playing 36 games as a Tiger. He earned back-to-back All-Conference accolades in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first Towson cornerback to be All-CAA since 2014. Javier had an especially strong final two seasons at Towson, defending 26 passes over his final 21 games and ranked seventh in FCS in passes defended per game in 2022. As a senior, he ranked second in the conference in interceptions (4) and pass breakups (8). All told, the 24-year-old registered 77 career collegiate tackles, one tackle for loss and six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.
