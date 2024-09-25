Come Together Rider Nation and Celebrate Indigenous Culture Ahead of Kisiskâciwan Game

This week, in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, the Saskatchewan Roughrider pregame party will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture, bringing together talented Indigenous artists, performers, and knowledge keepers to share their rich heritage with Rider Nation ahead of the kisiskâciwan game, presented by SIGA.

Set against the backdrop of a beautiful Saturday afternoon, this unique event is all about kisiskâciwan (Saskatchewan) and offers fans a meaningful opportunity to engage with Indigenous traditions in a fun and immersive way, all while learning more about the place we call home.

The Club is excited to have several Indigenous knowledge keepers from Carry-The-Kettle Nakota Nation, Piapot First Nation and Ocean Man First Nation at Coors Light Party in the Park to offer language and powwow dance teachings! Walk away with a deeper understanding of Indigenous language (and a few new dance moves), creating lifelong memories and learning something unique about Saskatchewan's original stewards.

As part of the interactive experience, you can explore two traditional tipis set up in the park. Step inside to discover their historical and spiritual significance and learn from knowledge keepers of the Carry-The-Kettle Nakota Nation how Indigenous tribes have used these sacred structures for generations.

Get ready for a rocking time, Rider Nation, because 2024 Saskatchewan Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year, Indigenous Artist of the Year and fan favourite anthem singer Teagan Littlechief is set to perform at the Coors Light stage. Littlechief and her band will have you mesmerized as she delivers powerful country music that is uniquely infused with her Cree roots. Her soulful voice and powerful lyrics are sure to be enjoyed by the whole family.

This week, fans will have the opportunity to bid for two player-worn Kisiskâciwan orange warmup jerseys. Two jersey packages will be live-auctioned in the park by McDougall Auctioneers. The packages include a player-worn orange jersey, two tickets to the Roughrider Foundation suite, pre-game endzone passes and a quick pre-game meet and greet with the player whose jersey was purchased. The orange jersey fundraiser supports several youth Indigenous sport organizations across Saskatchewan, including the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, Grow the Game camps in Indigenous communities, and the soon-to-be-launched Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Inner City Football League in Saskatoon.

The orange jersey fundraiser is a powerful way for Rider Nation to directly support Indigenous youth across Saskatchewan, Roughrider Foundation Executive Director Cindy Fuchs said. By participating, fans not only get the chance to own a unique piece of Rider memorabilia, but also support programs that provide life-changing opportunities through sport. This initiative allows us to extend the Foundation's reach into Indigenous communities across the province, ensuring that all children, regardless of their location, can experience the positive impact of sport.

Also, this week the early birds get pancakes! Starting at 10:30 a.m., there is a pancake breakfast for the first 1,000 fans at the park! Come early and fuel up for the day as the celebration begins!

Fans can also expect Coors Light Party in the Park staples such as $5 beer, player autograph signings, hair and face painting, inflatables, tailgate games and other fun family activities!

Due to the early start time of the pregame party, community members looking to attend the Regina Farmers Market will find it located near the Viterra International Trade Centre off Lewvan Drive.

