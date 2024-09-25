Now Hear This: SiriusXM Back for More CFL Games and New Exclusive Content

TORONTO - SiriusXM Canada is back to deliver Canadian Football League (CFL) action, entertaining series and exclusive content for fans. The country's leading audio entertainment company has renewed its partnership on a multi-year agreement as the league's Official Satellite and Audio Streaming Partner.

"We're very proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the CFL, bringing every moment of the action to our subscribers right through to the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kick-off Show at the biggest game of the year," said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations. "We keep fans connected to their favourite team wherever they go and this year we're excited to be bringing even more exclusive programming to our listeners."

Canada Talks (channel 167) will continue to be the home of every regular season and postseason contest, as well as the iconic Grey Cup championship, while French-language broadcasts of Montreal Alouettes games will air on Attitude Franco (channel 163).

New this season, SiriusXM takes fans and listeners behind the scenes through Inside the Game, featuring a different CFL player each week. In addition to offering a unique perspective and in-depth insight into the biggest plays of the previous week, the show will tee up the upcoming slate of games.

Each season, few events capture the imaginations of CFL fans like the league's marquee matchups: the four OK Tire Labour Day Weekend contests, the quartet of Grey Cup Playoff games and the league's storied championship. To chronicle these monumental milestones, SiriusXM presents a new series of nine cinematic spotlights on CFL.ca, featuring deeper storytelling and a stronger focus on the biggest plays and the players that led the way to victory.

SiriusXM will continue to present the Grey Cup Kickoff Show ahead of Canada's largest single-day sporting event. The Kickoff Show welcomes prime Canadian artists to the stage, introducing fans to up-and-coming homegrown talent, while amping up the energy and excitement before the main event gets underway.

"We're thrilled to build upon our partnership with SiriusXM," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "New, exciting and dynamic content brings our fans closer to the game, and it deepens their passion for our league. SiriusXM listeners and CFL fans, tune-in for another incredible season ahead!"

Inside the Game is available now and will be updated on a weekly basis. The CFL and SiriusXM's cinematic series will next feature all the action from the Grey Cup Playoffs. The Grey Cup Kickoff Show will open the festivities prior to the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

